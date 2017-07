MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corp. (CTAS) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $6.27 billion to $6.36 billion and EPS from continuing operations to be in the range of $5.15 to $5.25.



The company noted that its fiscal 2018 EPS guidance does not include any G&K transaction and integration expenses. However, the company expects these expenses will be incurred in fiscal 2018 as it continues to integrate this significant acquisition.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX