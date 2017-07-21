

21 July 2017



Mothercare plc



Director/PDMR shareholdings



Mothercare plc has received notification of the following transaction in its ordinary shares. In accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.



Following the transaction, the total beneficial interest in the Company held by Mr Newton-Jones is 363,972 ordinary shares, 0.213% of the total voting rights.



Mothercare plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification



1.



Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons



a)



Name



Mark Newton-Jones



b)



Position / status



CEO



c)



Initial notification / amendment



Initial notification



2.



Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)



Description of the financial instrument



Ordinary shares of 50p each



b)



Nature of the transaction



Acquisition



c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



+-------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-------------------+-----------+ | 105.22p per share | 95,000 | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+



d)



Aggregated information



* Aggregated volume * Price N/A



e)



Date of the transaction



2017-07-21



(yyyy-mm-date)



f)



Place of the transaction



London Stock Exchange



Further information: investorrelations@mothercare.com



