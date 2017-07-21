21 July 2017
Mothercare plc
Director/PDMR shareholdings
Mothercare plc has received notification of the following transaction in its ordinary shares. In accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.
Following the transaction, the total beneficial interest in the Company held by Mr Newton-Jones is 363,972 ordinary shares, 0.213% of the total voting rights.
Mothercare plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') / other Restricted Persons
a)
Name
Mark Newton-Jones
b)
Position / status
CEO
c)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 50p each
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
+-------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-------------------+-----------+ | 105.22p per share | 95,000 | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+ | | | +-------------------+-----------+
d)
Aggregated information
* Aggregated volume * Price N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2017-07-21
(yyyy-mm-date)
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Further information: investorrelations@mothercare.com
