

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $344 million, or $0.45 per share. This was up from $305 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fifth Third Bancorp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $344 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43



