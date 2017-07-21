

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Rydapt (midostaurin) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are FLT3 mutation-positive. Rydapt was also recommended for approval as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia.



The positive opinion is based on the Phase III RATIFY clinical trial, which was conducted in collaboration with the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology and 13 international cooperative groups.



