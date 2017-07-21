

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kansas City Southern (KSU) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $141.1 million, or $1.33 per share. This was higher than $131.6 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $656.4 million. This was up from $568.5 million last year.



Kansas City Southern earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $141.1 Mln. vs. $131.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $656.4 Mln vs. $568.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.5%



