

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) Friday said it expects the malware incident to have an impact on its financial results for third quarter of 2017. The company has been restoring its operations across the business, since the malware attack on June 27.



The company revealed a loss of healthcare transcription revenues in the final week of the third quarter and its inability to fulfill partner orders for imaging products during the same period.



Based on preliminary financial data, Nuance expects fiscal third quarter revenues to be between $485.0 million and $489.0 million and adjusted revenues to be between $494.0 million and $498.0 million.



The company expects fiscal third quarter loss per share to be between $0.11 and $0.09 and adjusted profit per share to be between $0.26 and $0.28.



On a pro forma basis, the company estimates that the third quarter loss per share would have been between $0.07 and $0.05 and adjusted earnings per share on a pro forma basis would have between $0.29 and $0.31.



If the the malware incident had not occurred, third quarter revenues on a pro forma basis would have been between $500.0 million and $504.0 million and adjusted revenues on a pro forma basis would have been between $509.0 million and $513.0 million.



Despite the effects of the malware incident, net new bookings in the quarter were strong, up year-over-year, between 20 and 25.



