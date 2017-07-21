

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of certain patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer.



Specifically, KEYTRUDA is recommended for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in adult patients who have received prior platinum-containing chemotherapy, as well as adult patients who are not eligible for cisplatin-containing chemotherapy. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union. A final decision is expected in the third quarter of 2017.



