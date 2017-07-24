

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with an eight-month low manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.



That's down from 52.4 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, the output index sank to 51.4, marking the weakest reading in 10 months. Export orders stagnated.



Backlogs of work, stocks of purchases and stocks of finished goods all swung to contraction in July.



