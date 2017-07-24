

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 82.44 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 82.81.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1.5715 and 0.7426 from last week's closing quotes of 1.5640 and 0.7453, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 80.00 against the yen, 1.60 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback and 1.08 against the aussie.



