

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree plc (STHR.L), the international specialist staffing business, reported that its profit before tax for the half year ended 31 May 2017 rose to 19.2 million pounds from 12.8 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the Company for the period grew to 14.18 million pounds or 10.6 pence per share from 9.35 million pounds or 7.0 pence per share in the prior year.



Group revenue for the period was up by 17% to 521.0 million pounds from last year's 443.5 million pounds and up 7% at constant currency. There was a positive foreign exchange impact on the revenue growth YoY on a reported basis.



The Group delivered operating profit of 19.3 million pounds up 26% on an adjusted basis and up 48% on an as reported basis. The increase in operating profit was largely driven by a lower headcount generating an increase in GP and a foreign exchange tailwind, net of an increase in investment in projects to support the future growth of business. Foreign exchange increased reported operating profit by 3.3 million pounds.



The Board proposes to pay an interim dividend of 4.7 pence, which is same with last year. This will be paid on 8 December 2017 to shareholders on the register on 3 November 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX