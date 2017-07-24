

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace & Defense company Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) Monday said its Maritime Systems business, based in Dartmouth, Canada, has received a contract from the Indian Ministry of Defense to supply for the Indian Navy Defense Systems.



Under this contract, Maritime Systems, backed by Command and Sonar Systems in Greenford, United Kingdom, and Mahindra Defence Systems in Delhi, India, will deliver systems based upon Ultra's highly successful Sea Sentor product in current operation around the world including the UK Royal Navy.



The contract will be executed over the next three years with a greater weighting to the second half of this period as production deliveries are made.



