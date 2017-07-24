

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the early European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.4577 against the euro, from an early low of 1.4647.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to 1.2523 from an early low of 1.2550.



The loonie edged up to 88.68 against the yen, from an early 6-day low of 88.32.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.44 against the euro, 1.23 against the greenback and 89.00 against the yen.



