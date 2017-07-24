

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) announced it has filed new patent infringement complaints in Germany against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited of Shenzhen, China and Hytera Mobilfunk GmbH of Bad Münder, Germany. With the additional patent infringement actions in Germany, Motorola Solutions now has five pending IP litigations against Hytera.



Motorola Solutions stated that the new complaints assert that Hytera's two-way wireless communication devices with improved squelch functionality are infringing Motorola Solutions's patent EP 1 139 562 B1.



