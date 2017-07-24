

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced its subsidiary, Venator Materials PLC, launched its initial public offering of its ordinary shares, which will be listed on the NYSE in August under the ticker symbol, VNTR. The initial public offering consists of 22.7 million of its ordinary shares at an anticipated initial offering price between $20 and $22 per share. All of the ordinary shares will be sold by Huntsman, and Venator will not receive any proceeds from the offering.



Venator Materials is a global chemical company dedicated to the development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives.



