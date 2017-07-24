

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WebMD Health Corp. (WBMD), a KKR portfolio company, announced that Internet Brands has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WebMD in a transaction valued at approximately $2.8 billion. A subsidiary of Internet Brands will commence a tender offer in the next 10 business days to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WebMD common stock for $66.50 per share to be paid in cash upon completion of the transaction.



'After a thorough review of strategic alternatives, we are pleased to announce this transaction, which provides our stockholders with immediate and significant cash value and a substantial premium,' said Martin Wygod, Chairman of WebMD.



