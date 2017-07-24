

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines is allowing some passengers use fingerprints instead of their boarding passes.



The pilot program at the Reagan Washington National Airport or DCA will allow members of Delta's SkyMiles loyalty program and enrolled in Clear, a third-party biometric screening program, to use fingerprints as proof of identity to board their plane, the company said in a statement.



Delta's biometric boarding pass experience was launched in May at the DCA Delta Sky Club. In the final phase of the biometric boarding pass test, coming this summer, members can also use their fingerprints to check a bag.



Gil West, Delta's Senior Executive Vice President & COO, noted that customer and employee feedback has been extremely encouraging throughout Delta Sky Club test.



'Biometric verification has a higher level of accuracy than paper boarding passes and gives agents more time to assist customers with seat changes and other skilled tasks instead of having to scan individual tickets - and customers have less to keep track of as they travel through the airport,' West added.



During the pilot, Delta customers with a SkyMiles number and who are also enrolled in CLEAR are eligible for the biometric boarding pass experience. CLEAR will capture and use both biometric and SkyMiles information to identify customers at bag drop, Delta Sky Club entry and boarding.



He said that once the testing is complete, customers throughout domestic network could start seeing this capability in a matter of months - not years.



In 2014, Alaska Airlines began using fingerprint scans to verify customers at six of its airport lounges, while JetBlue Airways last month announced that it would begin using facial recognition technology on certain flights.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX