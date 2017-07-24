

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said that the REFLECTIONS B7391003 study, a comparative, confirmatory safety and efficacy study of PF-06439535 versus Avastin (bevacizumab), met its primary objective. PF-06439535 is being developed by Pfizer as a potential biosimilar to Avastin.



The trial demonstrated equivalence in the primary endpoint of objective response rate or ORR of PF-06439535 versus Avastin, taken in combination with carboplatin/paclitaxel, for the first line treatment of patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC. ORR is defined as the proportion of patients with tumor size reduction of a predefined amount and for a minimum period of time.



Salomon Azoulay, Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Pfizer Essential Health said, 'As Pfizer's second proposed oncology monoclonal antibody biosimilar to achieve positive top line data results, we continue to focus on and commit to advancing our pipeline of proposed biosimilars, with the goal of expanding patient access to these important therapeutic options.'



