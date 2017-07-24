

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump launched a tweetstorm Sunday night and into Monday morning, attacking the media, Republicans and even his own Attorney General.



Trump once again called the investigation of Russian interference in last year's presidential election a 'witch hunt,' going against the belief of his FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray.



'As the phony Russian Witch Hunt continues, two groups are laughing at this excuse for a lost election taking hold, Democrats and Russians!' Trump tweeted.



Trump also lashed out at members of his own party, claiming that Republican lawmakers were not doing enough to protect him.



The president tweeted, 'It's very sad that Republicans, even some that were carried over the line on my back, do very little to protect their President.'



'If Republicans don't Repeal and Replace the disastrous ObamaCare, the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!' he added.



Trump's ire was not only focused on the GOP, however, as he also took the opportunity to attack one of his favorite targets - the media.



'It's hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad!' Trump tweeted.



Trump did offer praise for Fox Business Network anchor Lou Dobbs, who he said gave an 'A+' rating to his first six months in office.



In a potential sign of frustration in his early months in the White House, Trump suggested Washington, D.C. was a sewer rather than a swamp, as he claimed on the campaign trail.



'Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it's actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with the Fake News!' Trump tweeted.



Trump also took another shot at Attorney General Jeff Sessions after suggesting in an interview with the New York Times last week that he would not have nominated the former Senator if he knew he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.



'Why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?' the president tweeted.



Trump also attacked Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, calling the Congressman 'sleazy.'



'Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into 'Russia,' spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse!' Trump tweeted.



