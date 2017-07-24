

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first trading session of the new week with a modest loss. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.



Investor sentiment took a hit following the release of the weaker than expected Eurozone private sector report. Traders were also in a cautious mood ahead of Wednesday's policy decision by the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.45 percent Monday and finished at 8,898.23. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.24 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.46 percent.



Julius Baer jumped 4.5 percent after reporting a 6 percent rise in assets under management in the first six months of 2017. UBS climbed 1.9 percent and Credit Suisse added 1.5 percent.



LafargeHolcim advanced 1.3 percent and Sika rose 0.2 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Monday. Nestlé and Novartis both weakened by 0.9 percent, while Roche fell 0.6 percent.



Dufry was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, with a loss of 3.4 percent. Kuehne + Nagel dropped 2.1 percent and Lindt & Sprüngli surrendered 2.0 percent ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX