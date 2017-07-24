

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Women are better than men in raising funds from crowdfunding sites, according to a new study.



According to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and The Crowdfunding Center, women are more successful than men in raising their funding targets from crowdfunding sites, with women 32% more successful than men.



The analysis was based on 450,000 seed crowdfunding campaigns across the globe.



Further, women-led projects received a greater average pledge amount than men-led projects, with an average contribution of $87 to women and $83 to men.



Women in Asia achieve twice as much success as men there, while in North American women have a 23% success rate, compared to a 20% success rate for men.



Seed crowdfunding increased from $10 million in 2009 to more than $767 million in 2016, with backers from over 200 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX