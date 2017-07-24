

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $58.01 million, or $0.74 per share. This was higher than $48.25 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.71 billion. This was up from $1.67 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $58.01 Mln. vs. $48.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.79 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.725 - $1.775 Bln



