

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $6.26 billion, or $8.90 per share. This was higher than $4.88 billion, or $7.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.0% to $26.01 billion. This was up from $21.50 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.26 Bln. vs. $4.88 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.3% -EPS (Q2): $8.90 vs. $7.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.1% -Revenue (Q2): $26.01 Bln vs. $21.50 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.0%



