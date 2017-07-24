

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rambus Inc. (RMBS) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $15.6 million, or $0.14 per share. This was down from $16.7 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $94.2 million. This was up from $76.5 million last year.



Rambus Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.6 Mln. vs. $16.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.14 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.13 -Revenue (Q2): $94.2 Mln vs. $76.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.14 - $0.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $96 - $102 Mln



