

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced the company's Board has approved a 13.6 percent increase in quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.125 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 10, 2017 to stockholders of record as of August 3, 2017.



Hexcel Corp. also revised its full year sales outlook to be about $2.0 billion, (prior guidance was $2.0 billion to $2.08 billion). Fiscal year adjusted EPS guidance range is unchanged at $2.64 to $2.76. The company said its 2017 free cash flow is on track to exceed $100 million.



