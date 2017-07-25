

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco SE (UNBLF.PK) reported that its first-half net result to owners of the parent increased to 1.46 billion euros from 1.28 billion euros, prior year. Net result for the period per share was 14.0 euros compared to 12.4 euros. Recurring net result increased to 614 million euros from 575 million euros. Recurring EPS was 6.16 euros, an increase of 6.0% from 5.81 euros, last year.



First-half net rental Income was 794 million euros compared to 781 million euros, previous year. Net Rental Income or like-for-like growth in Shopping Centres was 3.4%.



The Group confirmed its guidance of between 11.80 and 12.00 euros per share for recurring EPS for 2017.



