

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft, the maker of Windows operating system, is considering to remove its most iconic application Paint from an upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators update.



In a list released by Microsoft, Paint has been labeled 'deprecated', which means the company will not support the application and might remove it in future.



Paint was introduced with the first version of Windows, called Windows 1.0 in November 1985. It was originally a licensed version of PC Paintbrush which was made by ZSoft Corporation.



The Fall Creators update is expected to be released in the Autumn, although Microsoft has not confirmed a release date.



Microsoft had released its next generation Paint 3D in April, which contains tools for 3D image making.



