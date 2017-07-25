

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $39.74 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $33.22 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $529.95 million. This was up from $479.86 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39.74 Mln. vs. $33.22 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $529.95 Mln vs. $479.86 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



