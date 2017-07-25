

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) raised its Fiscal Year 2018 outlook to 10 to 12 percent sales growth in constant currency and $260 million to $270 million in non-GAAP operating income. This includes the anticipated impact of the ASTRO Gaming acquisition, expected to close in August 2017.



'Looking out to the rest of the year, the strength of our innovation program combined with the expected closing of the ASTRO Gaming acquisition, give us the confidence to raise our FY 2018 outlook,' said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer.



