

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) is investing in a Chinese self-driving startup, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The report noted that the Stuttgart, Germany-based automotive giant made its first ever investment in a Chinese startup this week, taking part in a $46 million funding round for Momenta, a Beijing-based firm providing road sensors and high definition mapping software.



Other investors in Momenta include NIO, an electric-vehicle maker backed by Tencent Holdings that has pledged to sell fully autonomous cars in the U.S. in 2020.



