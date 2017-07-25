

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L), an international consumer products group, reported profit before tax of 88.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 May 2017, up from 83.7 million pounds in the prior year. However, basic earnings per share declined to 15.34 pence from 16.16 pence last year.



Profit to owners of the parent declined to 64.2 million pounds or 15.34 pence per share from 67.7 million pounds or 16.15 pence per share last year.



Before exceptional items, profit before tax was 103.5 million pounds, up 0.5 percent from 103.0 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 16.85 pence, compared to 17.22 pence prior year.



Revenue for the year declined 1.5 percent to 809.2 million pounds from 821.2 million pounds last year.



The Board of PZ Cussons recommended a final dividend of 5.61 pence per share, making a total of 8.28 pence per share for the year and representing a 2.1 percent increase from last year.



Looking ahead, PZ Cussons said that despite consumer confidence remaining fragile in most markets, it remains well placed to deliver full-year expectations and also pursue growth opportunities as they arise.



In addition, PZ Cussons announced board changes. The company noted that Chris Davis, Group Chief Operating Officer, has indicated his intention to retire from the Board as a Director with effect from the Annual General Meeting on 27 September 2017 and he will not stand for re-election.



His responsibilities will be assumed by the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and other members of the company's Executive Committee.



Non-executive Director Ngozi Edozien will also retire from the Board with effect from the 2017 Annual General Meeting. She was appointed to the Board in January 2012 and her second three year term of office expires this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX