

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $64.39 million, or $0.41 per share. This was up from $45.65 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $486.35 million. This was up from $394.87 million last year.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $64.39 Mln. vs. $45.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 41.4% -Revenue (Q4): $486.35 Mln vs. $394.87 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $626.5 - $647.3 Mln



