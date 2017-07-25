

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), an international tobacco company, Tuesday said it is investing about 490 million euros to transform its cigarette production factory in Otopeni, near Bucharest, Romania, into a high-tech facility to manufacture HEETS, the tobacco units used with the electronic tobacco heating device IQOS.



While the investment is expected to create about 300 additional jobs at the Romanian facility, the conversion into a HEETS production facility has already commenced and is expected to be completed and fully operational by 2020.



Romania will join a growing list of countries where PMI manufactures heated tobacco units for IQOS. IQOS is one of four scientifically substantiated smoke-free product platforms that PMI is developing to address adult smoker demand for better alternatives to cigarettes.



