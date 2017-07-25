

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) announced that a resubmission to the U.S. FDA for the New Drug Application for baricitinib, a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis, will be delayed beyond 2017. The FDA has indicated that a new clinical study is necessary for a resubmission in order to further characterize the benefit/risk across doses, in light of the observed imbalance in thromboembolic events that occurred during the placebo-controlled period of the RA clinical program.



The companies said they will be further discussing the path forward with the FDA and evaluating options for resubmission, including the potential for an additional clinical study. The length of time to a resubmission for the NDA will depend on which option the companies pursue and further FDA discussions, but is anticipated to be a minimum of 18 months.



