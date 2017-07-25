sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,26 Euro		 +0,11
+0,15 %
WKN: 858560 ISIN: US5324571083 Ticker-Symbol: LLY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,94
72,37
13:07
71,76
72,56
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY73,26+0,15 %
INCYTE CORPORATION111,40-4,94 %