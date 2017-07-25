

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning as the Federal Reserve gathered for a two-day monetary policy meeting.



The Fed is not likely to raise interest rates but may detail plans to trim its $4.2 trillion balance sheet.



Gold was down $3 at $1256 an ounce, trimming recent gains. The precious metal has raced higher in July due to a weak U.S. dollar.



Meanwhile, the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for May will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth of 0.6 percent compared to 0.7 percent in the prior month.



S&P Corelogic Case-Schiller HPI for May is expected at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent.



Consumer Confidence data for July will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline to 117.00 from 118.9 in June.



Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for July will be announced at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 8, compared to 7 last month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX