

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $317.9 million, or $1.28 per share. This was up from $285.6 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $1.17 billion. This was up from $1.04 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $317.9 Mln. vs. $285.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q2): $1.28 vs. $1.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.3% -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.5%



