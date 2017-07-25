

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Tuesday reported a surge in second quarter net profit attribute to the group to $373.9 million from $203.3 million last year. Earnings per share increased 89.9 percent to $1.50 from $0.79 in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $317.9 million or $1.28 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net revenues for the quarter climbed 12.1 percent to $1.044 billion from $1.171 billion in the same period a year ago. The company has recorded 12.8 percent decline in operating expenses for the period. Analysts expected the company to record revenue of $1.16 billion.



