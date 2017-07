WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Tuesday said it received a non-conditional marketing authorization from Health Canada for its Adcetris as post-autologous stem cell transplant consolidation treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma at increased risk of relapse or progression. The indication was based on positive results from the phase 3 Aethera clinical trial.



Adcetris is not currently approved for use in frontline Hodgkin lymphoma.



