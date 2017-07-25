

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $61.2 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $17.3 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.56 billion. This was up from $1.49 billion last year.



AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.2 Mln. vs. $17.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 253.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 137.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q2): $1.56 Bln vs. $1.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX