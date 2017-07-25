

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare and NEAT-ID announced results from the NEAT 022 study of more than 400 patients with HIV and high cardiovascular risk.



Overall, 415 patients from six European countries were randomised to switch from a boosted PI to dolutegravir or to remain on a boosted PI for 48 weeks. Of these, 89% were men, 87% were older than 50 years and 74% had a Framingham CVD risk score of greater than 10% over the next 10 years.



The study was conducted by the NEAT-ID group with support from ViiV Healthcare and St Stephen's AIDS Trust (SSAT), and showed that switching virologically suppressed patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) from a boosted protease inhibitor regimen (PI/r) to a dolutegravir-based regimen maintained viral suppression while decreasing blood lipids.



The study demonstrated that switching to a dolutegravir-based regimen in virologically suppressed HIV-infected patients with high CVD risk was non-inferior compared with continuing a boosted PI-based regimen, with no emergent resistance mutations in any of the groups. Total cholesterol and other lipid fractions (except high-density lipoprotein cholesterol) improved significantly (p<0.001) in the dolutegravir group. There was no significant difference in severe, grade 3 or 4 or treatment-modifying adverse events.



CVD is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality across the world1 and certain antiretroviral agents are associated with adverse changes in blood lipids, an established factor contributing to risk for CVD.



ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) and Pfizer (PFE) dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who are at risk of becoming infected with HIV.



