

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) reported second-quarter 2017 net income available to stockholders of $94.7 million or $0.24 per share. This is compared to net income available to IPG common stockholders of $156.9 million, or $0.38 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.27, for the quarter. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter revenue was $1.88 billion, down 1.7% compared with the same period in 2016, with an organic revenue increase of 0.4%. Excluding the decrease in organic pass-through revenue in the second quarter of 2017, the organic revenue increase would have been 1.0%. Analysts expected revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX