

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $158.22 million, or $0.85 per share. This was up from $135.42 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $1.22 billion. This was up from $1.15 billion last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $158.22 Mln. vs. $135.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $4,809 to $4,889 Mln



