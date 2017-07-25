

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Chubb Corporation (CB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.18 billion, or $2.50 per share. This was up from $1.06 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The Chubb Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q2): $2.50 vs. $2.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -Analysts Estimate: $2.47



