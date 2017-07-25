

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Total System Services (TSS) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $158.22 million, or $0.85 per share. This was higher than $135.42 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $844.07 million. This was up from $794.94 million last year.



Total System Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $158.22 Mln. vs. $135.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.85 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q2): $844.07 Mln vs. $794.94 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $3,315 to $3,395 Mln



