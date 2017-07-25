

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $83.84 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $75.76 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $573.37 million. This was up from $549.70 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $83.84 Mln. vs. $75.76 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $573.37 Mln vs. $549.70 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.04 to $1.06 Full year EPS guidance: $4.18 to $4.23



