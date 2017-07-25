

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings came in at $80.32 million, or $0.64 per share. This was lower than $91.62 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $1.31 billion. This was down from $1.34 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $80.32 Mln. vs. $91.62 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.64 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.2%



