

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $108.05 million, or $0.62 per share. This was down from $112.07 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $608.91 million. This was up from $572.14 million last year.



Akamai Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $108.05 Mln. vs. $112.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $608.91 Mln vs. $572.14 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



