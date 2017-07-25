

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TSYS (TSS) announced the company now expects its 2017 adjusted EPS to common shareholders in a range of $3.22 to $3.30. Net revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.315 to $3.395 billion.



TSYS' Board approved a 30% increase in the regular quarterly dividend payable on TSYS common stock from $0.10 per share to $0.13 per share, payable on October 2, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 21, 2017.



Second-quarter adjusted EPS were $0.85, an increase of 16.4% from last year. Net revenue was $844.1 million, an increase of 6.2%.



