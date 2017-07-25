

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) announced the company increased its guidance for 2017 adjusted earnings per share from a range of $6.90 to $7.04 to a range of $6.95 to $7.05, which represents growth of 10% over 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share results at the mid-point of the range.



The company expects total adjusted claims for the third quarter of 2017 to be in the range of 340 million to 350 million. Adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017 is estimated to be in the range of $1.88 to $1.92, which represents growth of 8% to 10% over the third quarter of 2016.



Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $1.73, up 10%.



