

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) announced, for 2017, the company expects: consolidated net sales between $1.015 billion and $1.030 billion (previously $1.04 billion and $1.07 billion); and earnings per share between $3.50 and $3.70 (previously $3.80 and $4.10).



For the second quarter of 2017, earnings per share were $0.93 compared with $1.03 in the prior year period, a decrease of 9.7 percent. Net sales were $257.1 million compared with $258.5 million in the prior-year period. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased by 2.3% for the second quarter of 2017. The total number of active Customers increased by 1.8% year-over-year.



The Board of Directors has authorized up to $100 million in funding for share repurchases by the company of its outstanding common stock. This authorization is inclusive of the $35.4 million that was remaining under the prior authorization as of the end of the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX