

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Visa Inc. (V), a global payments technology company, announced Wednesday that it has expanded transaction processing capabilities in two state-of-the-art data centers in Singapore and the United Kingdom. Visa plans to start processing global transactions in the two facilities in 2018.



The new global processing hubs will increase the speed, resilience and geo-diversity of Visa's infrastructure. It will also strengthen the company's ability to deliver new and more sophisticated ways to pay in current hyper-connected global economy.



The company said the Singapore and UK data centers will complement Visa's existing processing facilities in North America.



The 10,000 square foot data center in Singapore is Visa's first transaction processing center in Southeast Asia.



Visa in June 2016 completed its acquisition of Visa Europe, and the integration brings 3,200 European clients onto VisaNet, Visa's global transaction processing network. Once fully retrofitted, the 10,000 square foot UK facility will bring increased operational resilience for clients in the region.



Rajat Taneja, executive vice president of technology at Visa, said, 'Commerce and payments are in the midst of an historic shift from analog to digital. A growing majority of people around the globe are leaving cash behind and reaching instead for their cards and devices to pay. With our technology investments in Asia and Europe, we're scaling up our infrastructure to meet the explosive growth in digital and mobile payments, while maintaining the secure, convenient and always-on service that our clients and partners expect.'



